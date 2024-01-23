Joel Embiid Scores 70 Points In Historic Night In The NBA

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid has scored 70 points in the Philadelphia 76ers 133-123 win the over the San Antonio Spurs.

Embiid is just the 9th player in the history of the NBA to score 70 points or more, and his total breaks the Philadelphia 76ers record for total points in a game which has previously been held by Wilt Chamberlain at 68 points.

The record comes against a Spurs team led by Victor Wembanyama, and begs the question, how many of the NBA’s all time big men would have allowed ANY opposition player to score 70 points in a game?

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!