Houston Rockets Squeeze Past Detroit Pistons In Matchup That Will Change Both Teams Odds Of Making The Playoffs

The Houston Rockets have beaten the Detroit Pistons 101-99 in a game between two teams that have spent the last few years trying to rebuild through the NBA Draft.

The win sees the Rockets move to a record of 6-4 which leaves them in 9th place in the stacked Western Conference. The Pistons meanwhile move to a record of 4-7 which leaves them in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

Both teams will face an uphill battle to make the NBA playoffs this season and games like this are sure to grab the attention of bookmakers as these teams on the fringe need to win these close battles.

The Rockets have a lot to be happy with this season has Jalen Green looks to have made a leap this year while Tari Eason is makes a big claim to be moved into the starting lineup with his recent play.

The Las Vegas odds have been improving for the Rockets however the Pistons have not seen too much movement on their pre-season prices.

