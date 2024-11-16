Golden State Warriors Defy Bookmakers Expectations With Amazing Start To The NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors have surprised pretty much everyone with their 10-2 start to the NBA season.

At the start of the NBA season bookmakers set the Golden State Warriors odds of making the NBA Playoffs at a moderate rate, but most expected them to be involved in Play-In games to secure their place.

As it stands right now, the Warriors look well on their way to be one of the top 3 teams in the NBA’s Western Conference, with the Oklahoma City Thunder leading the way and the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns being their main challengers so far this season.

The NBA’s Western Conference is by far and away the stronger of the two conferences. Most of the betting odds suggest that this seasons NBA Finals winner will come from the Western Conference with only the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers looking like they could be as good as most Western Conference teams.

It will be interesting to see how the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves start to build as we get towards the middle of the season, as both sides are expected to be hard to beat in the playoffs, but there is no doubt some good teams will miss the Western Conference playoffs altogether.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!