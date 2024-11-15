Kansas City Chiefs Overwhelming Favourites To Win The 2025 NFL Super Bowl With Las Vegas Bookmakers

They are the NFL’s new dynasty, having taken over from the New England Patriots, and now the Kansas City Chiefs sit unbeaten atop of the NFL with an incredible 9-0 start to the season.

Led by Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are already looking like the team to beat with bookmakers installing them as the overwhelming favourites to win the 2025 NFL Super Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills who currently stand at 8-2 look good, but it is hard to look past their poor record of winning when it matters in the NFL playoffs. Meanwhile the ever-present Pittsburgh Steelers sit at 7-2 while the Baltimore Ravens sit at 7-3. All three will have their say in the AFC during the playoffs, but its hard to look past the Chiefs at this stage.

In the NFC the Detroit Lions who sit at 8-1 look to be the pick of the bunch, with betting agencies putting them as the favourite to go through to the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles look good as well as they sit at 8-2, but the rest of the NFC looks to be fairly poor this season with so many teams just playing erratic gridiron.

There is still a long way to go, but any team that manages to beat the Chiefs to the title will have to play very, very well.

