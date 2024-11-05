Dallas Cowboys Losing Streak Hurting The Odds Of Them Making The NFL Playoffs

After a strong start to the NFL season the Dallas Cowboys have gone on a three game losing streak that has put a massive dent in their chances of making the playoffs.

The recent 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons was a game in which the score flattered the Cowboys. With the NFL standings separating very clearly already into teams in the hunt for the playoffs, and teams that are no chance at all, the Cowboys find themselves already four wins behind the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions who both sit on 7 wins so far this season.

The Las Vegas betting odds for the Cowboys have blown out as a result. The Cowboys normally carry more money than most teams just because of the size of their supporter base, but the Cowboys can’t find a friend among bettors right now as bookmakers keep pushing their odds for making the NFL playoffs out on a weekly basis.

From here the Cowboys would have to go on a decent run of wins to even be in the hunt for the NFL Playoffs this season. I just can’t see that happening at this point. With injury concerns not hitting the team and speculation that they may look to make a coaching change in the coming weeks, what started out as a promising season has turned into a nightmare for Americas Team.

