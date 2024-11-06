Download The Katelyn Diaries for FREE On Amazon Kindle

For a limited time only you can download The Katelyn Diaries for FREE on your @AmazonKindle

This three book series is a fantastic read from one of Australia’s best new authors, Jayme Smith.

Katelyn is a sixteen year old girl, who is just re-discovering the real world after being released from the mental health ward, which she’s been shoved in for 16 weeks, after a full mental breakdown and failed suicide attempt.

Katelyn’s real world revolves around terrifying attempts to move on from her volatile ex-boyfriend, adventures in trying to outwit and outsmart her overbearing law enforcement father, especially when it comes to his nemesis…

Katelyn’s new, hot-as-hell, morally conflicted outlaw motorcycle club member crush, Bentley and his hilarious mates who will make you question everything you thought you knew about being one of those “biker gang thugs”.

Throw in a whirlwind of drug fueled benders with the best and the worst of people, including the loving and hilarious best friend we all wish we had, and the usual struggles of a teenage year old girl who is desperate to be free, fall in love and rebuild the life she thought she had lost.

You’ll find yourself, just like Katelyn, at war with yourself over who the bad guy is and be in complete surprise when it comes to who you find yourself rooting for.

Just click the link below to get your copy!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!