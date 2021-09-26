Who Has Won The Most NBA Finals MVP Awards?

So you want to know who has won the most Finals Most Valuable Player awards in NBA history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls has won a total of 6 NBA Finals MVP awards. He won them during the 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals series.

Lebron James is next on the list, having won 4 NBA Finals MVP awards. He won them in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat, 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers and in 2020 with the LA Lakers.

The NBA Finals MVP was first awarded in 1969 to Jerry West of the Los Angeles Lakers.He won the award despite being on the losing team that year. This in the only time in the awards history that this has occurred.

