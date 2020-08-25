 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Rugby League Player Profiles And News

Here you will find NRL and Super League player profiles and news. You will also find players of historic significance to the game in this list.

A
Braith Anasta
Blake Austin

B
Ben Barba
Trent Barrett
Arthur Beetson
Wayne Bennett
Billy Boston
Sam Burgess

C
Terry Campese
Brian Carney
Todd Carney
Clive Churchill
Bradley Clyde
Boyd Cordner
Cooper Cronk

D
Brad Drew

E

F
Andrew Farrell
Blake Ferguson
Andrew Fifita
Brett Finch
Brad Fittler
Bob Fulton

G
Bobby Goulding
Clint Gutherson

H
Jarryd Hayne
Vic Hey
Chris Hill
Valentine Holmes
William Hopoate
Ben Hornby
Ben Hunt

I
Greg Inglis

J
Carl Jennings
Andrew Johns

K
Ben Kennedy
Brett Kenny

L
Alan Langer
Ali Lauitiiti
Chris Lawrence
Wally Lewis
Cliff Lyons

M
Willie Mason
Benji Marshall
Barrie McDermott
Chris McQueen
Steve Menzies
Anthony Minichello
Brett Mullins
Anthony Mundine
Cameron Munster

N
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

O
Corey Oates

P
Corey Parker
Tyrone Peachey
Jamie Peacock
Kalyn Ponga
Tony Puletua

Q

R
Adam Reynolds
Trent Robinson
Beau Ryan

S
Wendell Sailor
Aiden Sezer
Tim Sheens
Billy Slater
Cameron Smith
Tim Smith
Chase Stanley
Brett Stewart

T
Timana Tahu
Brent Tate
James Tedesco
Ben Te’o
Brad Thorn
Johnathan Thurston
Sam Tomkins
Willie Tonga

U

V

W
Chris Walker
Trent Waterhouse
Brent Webb
Ben Westwood
Sonny Bill Williams

X
Bronson Xerri

Y

Z

