Rugby League Player Profiles And News

Here you will find NRL and Super League player profiles and news. You will also find players of historic significance to the game in this list.



A

Braith Anasta

Blake Austin

B

Ben Barba

Trent Barrett

Arthur Beetson

Wayne Bennett

Billy Boston

Sam Burgess

C

Terry Campese

Brian Carney

Todd Carney

Clive Churchill

Bradley Clyde

Boyd Cordner

Cooper Cronk

D

Brad Drew

E

F

Andrew Farrell

Blake Ferguson

Andrew Fifita

Brett Finch

Brad Fittler

Bob Fulton

G

Bobby Goulding

Clint Gutherson

H

Jarryd Hayne

Vic Hey

Chris Hill

Valentine Holmes

William Hopoate

Ben Hornby

Ben Hunt

I

Greg Inglis

J

Carl Jennings

Andrew Johns

K

Ben Kennedy

Brett Kenny

L

Alan Langer

Ali Lauitiiti

Chris Lawrence

Wally Lewis

Cliff Lyons

M

Willie Mason

Benji Marshall

Barrie McDermott

Chris McQueen

Steve Menzies

Anthony Minichello

Brett Mullins

Anthony Mundine

Cameron Munster

N

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

O

Corey Oates

P

Corey Parker

Tyrone Peachey

Jamie Peacock

Kalyn Ponga

Tony Puletua

Q

R

Adam Reynolds

Trent Robinson

Beau Ryan

S

Wendell Sailor

Aiden Sezer

Tim Sheens

Billy Slater

Cameron Smith

Tim Smith

Chase Stanley

Brett Stewart

T

Timana Tahu

Brent Tate

James Tedesco

Ben Te’o

Brad Thorn

Johnathan Thurston

Sam Tomkins

Willie Tonga

U

V

W

Chris Walker

Trent Waterhouse

Brent Webb

Ben Westwood

Sonny Bill Williams

X

Bronson Xerri

Y

Z

