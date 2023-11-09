The 2030 NRL Draw – Every Game, Every Club

Here you can find the 2030 National Rugby League Draw! Every NRL game that is played across the 2030 NRL season will be listed here for you to go through and plan your season ahead!!

From games in Las Vegas to Magic Weekend. All the 2030 State Of Origin dates and the full international schedule including the 2030 Rugby League World Cup. The 2030 NRL Finals series, and the 2030 NRL Grand Final date, it is all here?

Bookmark this page to see where your team plays and against who in 2030!

As soon as the draw is announced we will be doing a FULL preview on Fergo and The Freak.

Get subscribed now to keep up to date with the 2030 NRL Draw:

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/id1457964385

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1C6UQPMOKl9QAiiXk78LtV

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak