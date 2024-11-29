New York Knicks Betting Odds Falling As NBA Season Fails To Kick Into High Gear

The New York Knicks entered the 2024/25 NBA season as one of the favourites to take out the NBA title with bookmakers after so strong moves they made in the off season, but as they currently sit with a record of 10-8, questions do have to be asked about whether or not they will be the same force they turned into last year.

The moves to trade for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges were seen as big upgrades for the Knicks over the off season. It saw many putting them just behind the Boston Celtics as betting favourites to make the NBA Finals this year.

However things haven’t turned out the way Knicks fans would have hoped, and while there has been some who felt the club just needed time to gel once more, all signs point towards the Knicks maybe just not being as good as they were last season.

With the Cavaliers, Celtics and Magic all sitting ahead of this Knicks as we head into December, we will see if they can climb up the standings as the season progresses and get themselves back to being one of the favourites with bookmakers once more.

