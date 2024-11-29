What Are The Odds That The NRL Las Vegas Games Will Sell Out? Pretty Good!

Ticket sales for the 2025 NRL Las Vegas games are going well months out from the event, which is great news for the game. With 2 NRL games, 1 Super League game and a test between the Australian women’s and English women’s teams on offer, there is a good schedule of games for punters to watch.

The weekend will feature the four time NRL Premiers the Penrith Panthers, who go into the 2025 season as one of the favourites with bookmakers for a season which will see them going for an incredible five straight NRL titles!

They will take on the Cronulla Sharks at Allegiant Stadium, a team whom they beat in the 2024 NRL finals series on their way to the NRL Grand Final. While the Sharks are not one of the favourites to win the NRL title, most feel they will be in the NRL finals at the very least.

The other NRL game will feature the Canberra Raiders, who missed the NRL Finals in 2024 but who looks set to return in 2025, and the New Zealand Warriors who had a very bad season in 2024 and who will be looking to turn it all around next season let by the great James Fisher-Harris.

The NRL did really well to promote the Las Vegas games in 2024 and you can only hope that 2025 will be even better. The crowd looks like it will be bigger than this year.

