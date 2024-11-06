Los Angeles Lakers Betting Odds Easing As Bookmakers Adjust NBA Odds

The great start to the NBA season by the LA Lakers has cooled off, with the club sitting at 4-3 and at 6th in the western conference standings.

The Lakers normally carry a lot of money with bookmakers early in the season as their fans get on board looking for success early in the season.

However Las Vegas bookmakers and betting companies have eased the Lakers odds in recent days as the Lakers quick start to the NBA season cools off a little.

The Lakers loss to the Detroit Pistons was a bad one, and could serve as a wake-up call for the club early in the season. However the Lakers lack of depth, shooting, and their reliance on injury prone Anthony Davis and 39 year old Lebron James, who finally looks to be slowing down a little, is a real worry.

We will see how this all plays out as the season continues but it is clear the Lakers need both of their superstars on the court to just be in the race for the playoffs, and if either one of them spends any time on the sidelines this season it will be a huge blow to the Lakers chances.

