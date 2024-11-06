2025 NRL Betting Odds

The betting odd that bookmakers put up for the 2025 NRL Premiership will be interesting to see.

With the Penrith Panthers complete dominance over the competition over the last four years, and the Melbourne Storm always there or there about, we should see both clubs at very short odds heading into the 2025 season as bettors look to get the best prices available with different bookmaking companies.

The North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks will likely feature on the second line of betting in 2025, but after that it becomes a little bit of a lottery.

The Canterbury Bulldogs should improve, but will punters be willing to put their hard earned money on them just yet? The Sydney Roosters are likely to falls well down the betting odds, having lost so many players, and it might see a team like the Manly Sea Eagles have their prices shorten.

The likes of the Gold Coast Titans and Redcliffe Dolphins both are likely to feature in the NRL Finals markets for 2025. While the likes of the Wests Tigers, St George/Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels may all find themselves favourites for the 2025 wooden spoon betting odds.

