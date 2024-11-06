2025 NRL Podcast – Where To Listen

So you’re looking for an NRL podcast to listen to in 2025? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

You can subscribe to the award winning Fergo and The Freak NRL Podcast by simply clicking the links below.

For direct feeds of the NRL podcast click here: https://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com

For the Apple Podcast link to the NRL podcast click here: https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/id1457964385?ls=1

For the Spotify link to the NRL podcast click here: https://open.spotify.com/show/1C6UQPMOKl9QAiiXk78LtV

For the TuneIn link to the NRL podcast click here: https://tunein.com/podcasts/Sports–Recreation-Podcasts/Fergo-and-The-Freak-p1222226/

For for the Youtube link to the NRL podcast click here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZPlEVxCSpzp0WNHQ6f0Azw

The Fergo and the Freak NRL Podcast comes out at least once a week. The boys cover all NRL games, as well as State Of Origin games and International games.

They talk about Rugby League history all the time, read listen emails, and have a whole lot of fun that you can get involved in!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!