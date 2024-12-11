LeagueFreak.com Is Celebrating 21 Years Online!

In late 2003 I established this website, LeagueFreak.com. It was originally set up to post some cool footy photos on, a few players quotes I found interested, and was intended to be somewhere people could find me when weirdos banned me from internet forums.

Over time, it has grown to everything you see here. I started writing about the game on my site rather than on forums, branched out into social media, and then started the Fergo and The Freak podcast with my good mate Andrew Ferguson.

Every step of the way, it’s all been about having fun. I love talking about Rugby League so much, it is the best game in the world!

So for everyone that has dropped in to read the website over the last 21 years, I want to say thank you! I really do appreciate your support and promise to continue to show my love for the game of Rugby League through this website. 🙂

