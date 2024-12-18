Podcast: Asking AI About Rugby League

Vote for our podcast here: https://www.sportspodcastgroup.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/

View Andrews blog about a new International Rugby Leaguye ranking system here: https://andrewrlp.blogspot.com/2024/12/building-system-for-international-rugby.html

In this episode we talk about John Bateman and his move to the North Queensland Cowboys, the Penrith Panthers and their chance of winning five titles in a row, and Jarome Luai and how, he’s a pretty good player!

Then we have a conversation about Rugby League with Twitters Artificial Intelligence: Grok!

We ask it so many questions about teams, players and even questions about ourselves! This was a whole lot of fun!

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!!!

