Rugby League News: The Latest Scores, Games, and Odds to Know About

Premiership Rugby Scores, Standings, and Implications

Another busy weekend of play is behind us with 5 great games played from Friday to Sunday. With week 8 out of 18 behind us, it means that this next weekend marks the official half-point of the season in England and the perfect chance for the teams to head into the new year with a win under their belt. But we are getting ahead of ourselves. First, let us take a look at the scores and what they mean for the rest of the season.

There was a lone game on Friday between Gloucester and Harlequins, in which the home team dominantly won 14 – 0 at Kingsholm Stadium. Three games were played on Saturday, December 21. First, Leicester lost at home to Bristol in a rather high-scoring game, 24 – 54. Then, Newcastle also lost on home turf against the visiting Bath, the score being 15 – 40. The final game on Saturday was between Sale and Exeter, where Sale won 28 – 10. The final game of this matchday was on Sunday where the Saracens won at home against Northampton, 39 – 24.

After all 10 teams played their 8th games this past weekend, the standings are quite interesting. Bath Rugby is first with 7 wins and 1 loss and currently with 34 points. They have a pound difference of 99 and 6 bonus points. Behind them with the same number of points (34) are the Bristol Bears. They won 6 and lost 2 games so far. Their point differential is 93 and they are leading the league in bonus points with 10, which is why they have the same number of points despite an additional loss.

The Saracens are third with 5 wins and 3 losses, good for 29 points. Right behind them are the Leicester Tigers with the same score but only 25 points. This is because they have 4 fewer bonus points (5) than the Saracens (9). This is the current top four that is leading the league. Behind them are Sale Sharks (24 points), Gloucester Rugby (24 points), Harlequins (19 points), and Northampton Saints (15 points). The two worst teams in the league right now are the Newcastle Falcons with only 2 wins and 8 points, and the Exeter Chiefs who are yet to win a game and have 6 points, all from the bonuses.

Upcoming Fixtures and Odds

The final weekend of 2024 brings 5 more games, one on Friday, December 27, three on Saturday, December 28, and one on Sunday, December 29.

The single Friday game will be played between the home team Bristol and the visiting Sale. Bristol is a heavy favorite here with 1.23 odds to take the home win, over the visitors’ 4.17. It will be a great chance for them to close out the year with a nice win and treat the home crowd to a great performance. This would also allow them to take the lead in the standings and enter 2025 as the best team in the league. This is enough motivation to make it the best game of the year.

Between the three Saturday games, it is the one between the Northampton Saints and the Newcastle Falcons that is the most lopsided. It is the second game in the schedule but we will talk about it first. The Saints are the absolute favorites with 1.02 odds, which says a lot. The Falcons stand no chance according to the experts at 12.48. The Saints are also playing at home and could have an extra motif to end the year in style.

The first game on Saturday’s slate is a battle of the first and third seeds, as Bath Rugby welcomes the Saracens. The home team is the favorite, but not by a lot. Bath has 1.50 odds and the Saracens are at 2.68, meaning they are not without their chance. It will definitely be the most important game of the weekend where the biggest winners could be Bristol, provided that the Saracens beat Bath.

The final game on Saturday sees the Harlequins welcoming the Leicester Tigers. The home team is again the favorite, but also not by a considerable margin. The Tigers are the underdog at 2.73 as the Harlequins get 1.47 odds to take the home win. The Tigers are in fourth right now and have been playing better. Despite being the visitors and the less favored team they should aim for a nice win that would get them closer to that third seed, especially if the Saracens fumble.

On Sunday, we get to see the final game of the year. The worst team in the league, the Exeter Chiefs, are welcoming Gloucester and are actually the favorites. The narrative is there: win the final game of the year, at home, and enter 2025 on a high note without a “0” in the wins column. Gloucester have 2.11 odds for this road game and despite being the superior team have lower odds than the Chiefs, who get 1.77 this time around. It should be a very interesting game, and is arguably the second-most fun one except the derby at the top of the table.

