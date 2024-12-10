Podcast: The 2024 King Of Rugby League Awards – The Best Rugby League Player In The World!

In this espide we present the 2024 King Of Rugby League Awards. We name the best rookie in the game, the team of the year, representative player of the year, the biggest story of the year, and then we announce the best Rugby League player in the world for 2024!

We then talk about all sorts of other different sports and have a good old chin wag!

