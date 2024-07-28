Star Wars – What Should I Watch, What Should I Avoid?

The goal of this article is very simple. It is to provide you with a very easy to read, simple guide as to which Star Wars movies and television shows you should watch, and which you should completely avoid if you want to enjoy the overall story.

Below this list I will explain why I chose the movies and shows I did.

What Star Wars Movies To Watch

The Phantom Menace – An introduction into the story we all know and love.

Attack Of The Clones – A key moment where many characters shine.

Revenge Of The Sith – The great fall of the chosen one.

Solo: A Star Wars Story – The origins of an old friend.

Rogue One – The battle against the empire from a different perspective.

A New Hope – The prodigal son.

The Empire Strikes Back – Vengeance and lessons.

Return Of The Jedi – Triumph over evil.

What Star Wars Television Shows To Watch

The Clone Wars – Seasons 1-7 – Fun stories and an expanded universe. Season 7 is truly amazing!

The Bad Batch – Seasons 1-3 – A great stand alone story featuring clones.

Star Wars Rebels – Seasons 1-4 – A fun cartoon with some amazing moments.

Andor – Nothing short of a work of art!

The Mandalorian – Seasons 1-3 – The reunification of a proud race.

What Star Wars Movies To Avoid

The Force Awakens

The Last Jedi

Rise Of Skywalker

What Star Wars Television Shows To Avoid

Book Of Boba Fett

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ashoka

The Acolyte

Why Avoid Certain Star Wars Entertainment

Whether it be because they break Star Wars Canon, they are unnecessary filler, or they completely break the overall story while ruining legacy characters, the list of shows I have added to the avoid list make the story worse, and actively take away overall enjoyment of the Star Wars Universe.

Most are very poorly written and poorly thought out.

Scenes From “Avoid” Shows That You DO Need To Watch

There are a few select scenes you should watch from some of the shows I’ve said to avoid above that DO actually add to the story, or are worth watching.

Book of Boba Fett episode 5 is basically an episode of The Mandalorian. It is an important episode too. It features Grogu’s time training with Luke Skywalker, and his ultimate decision to not pursue a life as a Jedi in favour of rejoining Din Djarin and becoming a Mandalorian.

In Ashoka episode 4 we see Ashoka meeting her former master Anakin Skywalker in the “world between worlds”. He looks to give her further lessons and there are some fantastic real life scenes featuring moments from The Clone Wars.

In Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 we see a showdown between Vader and Kenobi. It is a bit so-so in terms of how it affects Star Wars canon, however, it is a fantastic moment and for me really bridged that connection between Anakin Skywalker and Vader very well, and the tragedy of it all.

