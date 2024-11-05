Let’s Have Some Fun And Select The Best Places For These NRL Players To End Up!

Lets have some fun with some of the players who are either off contract, who have been told they can look for another club, or who we just see some rumours swirling about them leaving their current club!

We are not worrying too much about the salary cap, and we are having a bit of fun where. So don’t take it too seriously.

Terrell May – Redcliffe Dolphins

I want to see the Dolphins get over the hump and make the finals. That means getting more depth, and May would be a great buy in that regard. He played every game for the Roosters in 2024 and would bring that dependability to the Dolphins.

Clint Gutherson – St George/Illawarra Dragons

Look, I’ll be honest, I just want to see what happens when Gutherson is yelling at Kyle Flanagan and how coach Shane Flanagan will deal with that!

Lachlan Ilias – Canberra Raiders

They’ve got a lot of good young players down there in Canberra, and having Ilias join them with a nice amount of experience already under his belt, it might be just the right move at the right time. My only concern, Ricky Stuart ruins young halfbacks.

Selwyn Cobb – New Zealand Warriors

Out of his comfort zone, a new environment, and his ability to break the game open out wide is something the Warriors could really use.

Ben Hunt – Cronulla Sharks

Look, it would just be funny to have him whinging about wanting to leave the Dragons for so long, then drive down the road, turn the corner and sign with the Sharks.

Ryan Papenhuyzen – Sydney Roosters

What? Huh? But what about James Tedesco? You reckon the Roosters aren’t getting ready to tap him on the shoulder if they can find someone younger and cheaper? We would find out if they bought Paps!

Josh-Addo Carr – Manly Sea Eagles

I just like the idea of the Manly Sea Eagles having the fastest winger combo of all time!

Will Kennedy – Parramatta Eels

Talk that he might be on his way out at the Sharks, which would be a bad move for them, and the Eels will need a fullback. He’d be a great signing for them!

