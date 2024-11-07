Report: Clint Gutherson Signs With The St George/Illawarra Dragons

Channel 9’s Danny Weidler is reporting that Clint Gutherson has put pen to paper and will move to the St George/Illawarra Dragons from 2025.

BREAKING: The Clint Gutherson Dragons deal has been agreed to. Word out of Dragons is that paperwork still to be finalised but he will at the club for the next three seasons. Excellent for club culture – a quality player with fire in his belly. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) November 6, 2024

I think Gutherson is a bad purchase for the Dragons. He has injury issues that he has dealt with over the last couple of seasons, he is not a good defensive fullback, he doesn’t make a great deal of meters on kick returns as he looks to pass the ball off to his wingers any time he can, and he hasn’t;t actually won anything over the course of his career.

Still, the Dragons aren’t in a position where they can just turn everyone down who isn’t ideal. They just have to get any talent they can right now, and so here we are.

