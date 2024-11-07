07/11/2024
Headlines

Report: Clint Gutherson Signs With The St George/Illawarra Dragons

League Freak02 mins

Channel 9’s Danny Weidler is reporting that Clint Gutherson has put pen to paper and will move to the St George/Illawarra Dragons from 2025.

I think Gutherson is a bad purchase for the Dragons. He has injury issues that he has dealt with over the last couple of seasons, he is not a good defensive fullback, he doesn’t make a great deal of meters on kick returns as he looks to pass the ball off to his wingers any time he can, and he hasn’t;t actually won anything over the course of his career.

Still, the Dragons aren’t in a position where they can just turn everyone down who isn’t ideal. They just have to get any talent they can right now, and so here we are.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!
Become a patron at Patreon!

Leave a Reply

Related News