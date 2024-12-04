Daniel Atkinson Signs With St George/Illawarra Dragons On A Three Year Deal

The St George/Illawarra Dragons have pulled off a good signing (FINALLY!) in securing the signature of Cronulla Sharks youngster Daniel Atkinson on a three year deal that kicks off in 2026.

Daniel Atkinson was pretty handy for the Sharks in 2024, and he will be a loss to the team. I felt that he might be the future at the Sharks with Atkinson playing at five-eight, but now it looks like that future will be at the Dragons.

Atkinson could now find himself paired with Lachlan Ilias at the Dragons, which would give the club a new direction, and one they have desperately needed for so long.

