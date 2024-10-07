Four Straight Premierships! The Penrith Panthers Join A Very Small Group Of The Games Greatest Teams

As someone that loves Rugby League history, I can’t believe I get to write this article about any team in my lifetime, let alone the club I support!

In winning 3 straight Premiership’s in 2023 the Penrith Panthers become the best team in the modern era, a period that goes back to when the 10 meter defensive line rule was brought into the game, right through until today. However, by winning their 4th straight Grand Final, the Penrith Panthers of 2021-2024 join a very elite group of clubs.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs won 5 straight Premierships between 1925-1929.

The St George Dragons won 11 straight Premierships between 1956-1966.

The Penrith Panthers have won 4 straight Premierships between 2021-2024.

That is the list of teams that have won 4 or more Premierships in a row. Thats it! That is the whole list!

Doing so in an era where the salary cap strips a club of talent from its junior system, through to some of the elite players in the squad, it makes it even more impressive. Not taking a single thing away from. South Sydney or St George, as all teams on this list had to deal with their own unique dynamics to hold together their champion sides. Its just what Penrith has to deal with in their time.

It is incredible to be able to witness a team achieving what the Penrith Panthers have so far. I remember growing up reading about Rugby League history, and looking through the list of Premiers which started in 1908, and wondering what it must have been like to see a team being so good for so long.

I never, ever thought my own club would be the one to show me what that is like. What is even more crazy, it feels like the Panthers have been Premiers for so long, and yet they’d have to win 7 more Premierships IN A ROW just to equal what the St George Dragons achieved in the 50s through to the 60’s.

For me, the Dragons are the best team ever, and it’s just not even something that could be questioned. Want a crazy statistic about their dominance? During this era, from before this wins, and after these wins, the Dragons made the top 5 finals series for 28 straight years!

We are very lucky in Rugby League, we have a history that was being recorded meticulously from even before the game was formed. It allows us to marvel at great teams from the past and compare them to the champions of our time.

This Penrith Panthers squad is one of the best three teams of all time. Can they add to the tally of Grand Final victories? Who knows. However, I can tell you right now, as a Panthers fan this is all beyond my wildest dreams already. The Panthers could win the wooden spoon next season and I would still be on cloud nine having witnessed this side attain the heights they have in recent years.

I use to enjoy watching the success of other clubs. I felt the Melbourne Storm were the best team I had seen in my lifetime for many years.

Now it is unquestionably the Penrith Panthers. They are the best I have seen in my lifetime, and they haven’t finished yet!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!