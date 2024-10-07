Predicting The 2025 NRL Top 8 Way, Way Too Early!

The 2024 NRL Grand Final has just finished and already, I’m turning my attention to 2025!

Here is my predicted top 8 for the 2025 season. I’ll give you my thoughts on why these teams will make it!

1. Melbourne Storm

The Storm won’t be losing too many players from their 2024 squad which was outstanding all season. Bellamy is an amazing coach, and they will be burning with rage after losing the 2024 Grand Final. Revenge season incoming!

2. Penrith Panthers

They lose a few key players, but the majority of their all conquering squad returns. They have good depth in the areas where they need to replace players, and look, if you’re questioning them at this point, I don’t know what to tell you.

3. Canterbury Bulldogs

It’s all about defense. If they can continue to improve their defense, and they can find a little more consistency, I think they’ll be right in the mix next season.

4. Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks are consistent, and they will not lose any key players going into next year. Yes they have to work out what to do with Nicho Hynes, but they will do what they always do, and beat the lower table teams very consistently.

5. Brisbane Broncos

2024 was a horror year for injuries. I can’t imagine it will be as bad for them next season. Michael Maguire will focus on shoring up their defense, so I expect them to be back in the finals next year and honestly, they’ll have a good shot at the title too!

6. North Queensland Cowboys

I was a bit worried about the direction they were headed earlier this season, but I liked how they ended the season and I think they’ll be a better club for it next year.

7. Canberra Raiders

I’m banking of their younger players to keep taking steps forward to get them here. They need to be far more consistent too.

8. Manly Sea Eagles

I was surprised they finished so high in 2024, and they really put it to some of the big guns in the competition in random games. I think they will step back a little next season though.

So, I know what you’re thinking. “But what about the…..” well let me address some of those teams.

I think the New Zealand Warriors will be a little better next season but still not consistent enough to make the top 8.

The Sydney Roosters are losing a LOT of players going into next season. I just don’t see them competing.

The Gold Coast Titans are irrelevant until such time as they stop being irrelevant.

The St George/Illawarra Dragons will still be in rebuilding mode.

The Redcliffe Dolphins still lack enough depth and they are without Wayne Bennett next season. I think they’ll take a step backwards.

The Newcastle Knights barely made the finals this year and I just don’t see them being any better next season while I think some clubs around them will be.

The Parramatta Eels are just starting their team down to rebuild so they are out.

Wayne Bennett has too much work to do to turn the South Sydney Rabbitohs around that quickly.

Then the Wests Tigers…..well, it’s the Wests Tigers.

So what do you think? Who have I got right, and who have I got wrong? 😀

