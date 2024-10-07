VIDEO: Proof No Try Call In 2024 NRL Grand Final Was CORRECT

Feeling like a team has been dudded by a bad call is horrible. When it’s in a Grand Final, it’s even worse! I don’t want that, you don’t want that, so Im posting this video on the website.

Share it with your friends who are upset about this call. It’s rotten to see your team lose a Grand Final (Trust me, I know!) but to feel you had a bad call against you, when it wasn’t a bad call, that would be even worse.

The Melbourne Storm gave their everything in this match. They played themselves to a standstill.

Here is the video proof, supplied by the NRL after the match, that shows the ball was clearly held up:

🚨NRL FANS, MEDIA and HATERS 🚨



Reply with your apologies here ⬇️



It’s a safe place and it’s ok to admit you were wrong . #NRLStormPanthers #NRLGrandFinal pic.twitter.com/OSwhIOu0Mm — Mike (@PantherMike182) October 7, 2024

