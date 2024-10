Podcast: 2024 NRL Grand Final Preview And Dally M’s

Its Grand Final week! We have a look at both the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers, we talk about the historic implications this game has, and we tell you who we think will win and why.

We chat about the Dally M winners and losers, a little about Super League, and go off in a thousand different tangents just the way you like it!

