NRL Podcast: 2024 Preliminary Finals Preview

In this episode actually talk about football, something others in the media are unable to do! We give a rundown of both games, tell you who we think will win, and go through some of the key players. We talk Rugby League history, Kalyn Ponga not playing for Australia, Kevin Walters being sacked by the Brisbane Broncos, we chat a little Super League, Formula One, NBA….we go all over the place in this one!

