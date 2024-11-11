Australian Cricket Season To See If India Can Win Against The Bookmaker Odds

Australia will host India in a five test series which many feel will be telling in who the best team in the world is at the long form of the game.

Bookmakers have Australia as heavy favourites in the betting markets with bettors feeling the home team will have a distinct advantage over India over the course of the series.

With the first match taking place in Perth, Western Australia, the second match at Adelaide Oval in South Australia, the third match in Brisbane at The Gabba in Queensland, then the fourth match being the Boxing Day match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Victoria with the last match being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in New South Wales.

The betting odds for this series are interesting. With India having just lost a series at home against New Zealand, turning their form around to beat Australia in Australia will be a big ask.

The favourite betting option with punters is for Australia to win the series 4-1.

If India could win the series against the odds it would be an incredible achievement. The Border–Gavaskar Trophy could double up at the world test cricket trophy if that becomes the case.

