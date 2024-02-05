What Is The Highest Test Batting Average In Test Match Cricket History?

So you want to know who has the highest test match batting average in Cricket history? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Australian Donald Bradman scored 6,996 runs in just 52 test matches, at an incredible average of 99.94 per innings.

Donald Bradman scored 29 test centuries and scored 50+ runs on 13 other occasions.

Donald Bradman’s top test innings was 334 runs in the 3rd test match against England in the 1930 Ashes series.

Bradman also took 2 test wickets during his career as a bowler at an average of 36.

Donald Bradman was born on the 27th of August in 1908 in Cootamundra in New South Wales, Australia. A right hander, he made his test match debut against England on the 30th of November in 1928.

He is widely regarded as not only the greatest Australian sportsman of all time, but of the greatest athletes in world history.

Bradman would pass away at the age of 92 on the 25th of February in 2001.

