How Many NRL Premierships Did The North Sydney Bears Win In Their History?

So you want to know how many NRL Premierships the North Sydney Bears won during their time in the National Rugby League? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

The North Sydney Bears were one of the foundation clubs in the Sydney based Rugby League competition (The forerunner to the NRL) and they played their first game in the competitions first season in 1908.

The North Sydney Bears would win two Premierships in their history.

The North Sydney Bears were Premiers in 1921. In that season no final was played as no decider was required.

The North Sydney Bears won their second Premiership in 1922. The North Sydney Bears would beat Glebe 35-3 in front of around 15,000 supporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The North Sydney Bears would be a good side a number of times over their history, but they were never again able to claim the title of being Premiers.

The North Sydney Bears would form a joint venture with the Manly Sea Eagles for the 2000 NRL season. The Northern Eagles joint venture would collapse in 2002, with the Manly Sea Eagles taking over the NRL licences going forward, and formally ending the North Sydney Bears involvement in the top flight of Rugby League in Australia.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!