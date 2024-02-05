What Is The Record For The Most Blocked Shots In An NBA Career?

So you want to know which player holds the record for the most blocked shots over an NBA career? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon blocked 3,830 shots over the course of 1,238 games played over the course of his NBA career.

Olajuwon averaged 3.09 blocks per game over his career playing for the Houston Rockets (1984-2001) and the Toronto Raptors (2001-2002).

One two separate occasions Olajuwon recorded 12 blocks in a game, once on November 11, 1989 and on March 10, 1987.

Hakeem Olajuwon is a two time NBA Champion, the 1994 NBA MVP, a two time NBA Finals MVP, a two time NBA defensive player of the year, a 12 time NBA All Star, a a member of the Basketball Hall Of Fame.

