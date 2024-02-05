Which NBA Players Made The NBA’s List Of Top 50 Players?

So you want to know which players made the NBA’s list of the top 50 players over the first 50 years of the NBA’s history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

To celebrate 50 years of the NBA in 1996 the league named its 50 greatest players of all time.

The players on that list are:

Kareem Abdul-JabbarNate ArchibaldPaul ArizinCharles BarkleyRick BarryElgin BaylorDave BingLarry BirdWilt ChamberlainBob CousyDave CowensBilly CunninghamDave DeBusschereClyde DrexlerJulius ErvingPatrick EwingWalt FrazierGeorge GervinHal GreerJohn HavlicekElvin HayesMagic JohnsonSam JonesMichael JordanJerry LucasKarl MaloneMoses MalonePete MaravichKevin McHaleGeorge MikanEarl MonroeHakeem OlajuwonShaquille O’NealRobert ParishBob PettitScottie PippenWillis ReedOscar RobertsonDavid RobinsonBill RussellDolph SchayesBill SharmanJohn StocktonIsiah ThomasNate ThurmondWes UnseldBill WaltonJerry WestLenny WilkensJames Worthy