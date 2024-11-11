What Is The Biggest Crowd For A Rugby League Ashes Game Between Australia And Great Britain?

So you want to know the crowd to ever attend a Rugby League game between Australia and Great Britain for the Rugby League Ashes series? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On June the 6th in 1932 a total of 70,204 people attended a match at the Sydney Cricket Ground between Australia and England. The game was won by England by a scoreline of 8-6. England would go on to win the series 2-1.

The biggest crowd for a Rugby League Ashes game in Great Britain was set on the 22nd of October in 1994 when 57,034 attended the match at Wembley Stadium in London between Great Britain and Australia. Great Britain was the game 8-4 however they would go on to lose the series to Australia 2-1.

