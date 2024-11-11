Australian Kangaroos Are The 2024 Pacific Champions!!!

The Australian Kangaroos have won the 2024 Pacific Championship after defeating Tonga 20-14 in the final at Parramatta Stadium in Sydney.

In a game that went down to the wire Australia looked like they were going to run away with the game before Tonga started a spirited fightback to make a full 80 minute contest of it.

Tonga has been sensational throughout the Pacific Championships, downing New Zealand in Auckland and really testing Australia in both of the games they played against them.

The Pacific Championship has proven to be a big hit as fans get a chance to support their teams and have regular games against the best opponents in the world. Let’s hope the NRL forges ahead with a bigger championship going forward, with all Pacific Nations involved, and makes it a priority ahead of having teams sent over to Europe.

