Liverpool Lead The Premier League But Bookmakers And Betting Odds Still Give Manchester City Hope

Liverpool has a nice break at the top of the English Premier League but bookmakers still give hope that Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal can come back and make a fight for it for the Premier League title.

Nottingham Forest and Brighton may sit on the same number of points as those clubs, but punters feel they have less of a chance to make up the same amount of ground, with their betting odds much lower with bookmakers.

Usual Premier League heavyweights, Manchester United can’t find a friend among punters, with their very poor start to the season heavily damaging their chances.

With Champions League commitments still ahead of the top sides, it is anyones guess as to how long the form of the top sides will remain stable. With a long seasons still ahead of all clubs, injuries, resting stars, and general changes in form will no doubt all take their toll on the Premier League race for the title.

