David Nofoaluma Released By The Wests Tigers

David Nofoaluma has accepted a $300,000 payout to be released from the remaining two years of his contract after an off season os discontent by the fringe quality NRL winger.

After a much needed off season clean-out of the clubs management in the off season Nofoaluma had made it known he was unhappy with the clubs off season training as the club looks to avoid winning a third wooden spoon in a row.

Nofoaluma has made statements in the past suggesting he holds himself in very high regard at the club, however he just ins’t that good and it will be interesting to see how many other clubs will be willing to look at throwing him a lifeline.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Nofoaluma ended up playing in Super League.

