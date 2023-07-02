NRL Podcast: The Carpet Matches The Drapes

Jul 02, 2023 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode of the podcast the boys talk about the crazy scorelines we saw in round 18 of the NRL season. The Panthers crazy win over the Storm, the Cowboys annihilation of ther Tigers, and the Knights flogging of the Bulldogs.
There’s some talk about the finances of the Rugby Football League that were revealed this week, with not so suprising details about how much involvement they had in running the disasterous 2022 Rugby League World Cup.
Theres some big contracts to talk about, some player movement, and we do our best Donald Trump impersinations along the way!
