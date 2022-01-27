DO NOT Write Off The Melbourne Storm In 2022!!!

The Melbourne Storm will never recover from losing Brett Kimmorley.

It is one of the funny, ongoing themes in Rugby League. A new season begins and it is clear that the Melbourne Storm and its incredible 20+ year run of success looks like its about to end. Its at this point I head to an australia online casino and throw some money on the Storm to win the minor premiership!

The Storm have an incredible record one rejuvenating their lineup, adapting to the changing way the game is played, and they always have a knack of bringing through talent into first grade that not only makes an impact, but many of them look like representative players right out of the gate!

In 2021 the Melbourne Storm broke all sorts of scoring records on their way to winning the minor premiership. They were only beaten in the finals by a young, hungry Penrith Panthers squad who were looking for revenge.

This season the Storm have gone under the radar a little. They lost Josh Addo-Carr and youngster Nicho Hynes, but the core of their squad is still there ready to rock and roll.

Harry Grant will be better for having settled into the club last year, and I expect him to be the first choice hooker for the club this season. Ryan Papenhuyzen, whose 2021 season was basically cut short due to a terrible concussion, will hopefully find his old form once again. Jahrome Hughes is one of the most reliable players in the competition, and Cameron Munster has dropped some weight and sorted a few off field issues he was having over the off season.

The Melbourne Storm forward pack looks as solid as ever, and of course they are coached by Craig Bellamy, who is still the best coach in the game.

So, why would you expect anything less than a top two finish out of the Melbourne Storm in 2022?

I expect the Storm and the Panthers to be the two teams to beat in 2022. Nothing between them.

I would go as far as to say no other team has a chance of winning the NRL Premiership this year.

The Storm have all the experience in the world, they are brilliant at studying their biggest opponents and working out a way to exploit their weaknesses, and thats one of the great subplots I’m looking forward to seeing this year.

Last year the question was could the Penrith Panthers overcome the Melbourne Storm. They proved they could. This year its going to be a question of whether the young Premiership winners of the Penrith Panthers can cope with the Melbourne Storm hunting them!

I think the Storm will be minor premiers, and I think its a safe bet to say they will be in the Grand Final, They have experience, depth, a great coach, they have kept all of their key players, and you know they’ll unearth some young superstars over the course of the season.

Too bad their run of success is all over….hey? 😀

