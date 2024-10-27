Is Ryan Papenhuyzen Worth The Risk For A Club Looking For A Star

Ryan Papenhuyzen will test his value on the open market come November the 1st after the Melbourne Storm offered him what has been described as a “downgraded” contract.

While he may be a true game breaking player, Papenhuyzen has had to battle through a number of major injury problems over the last few years. Any club outlaying big money on him is risking that either his injury problems continue, or at the very least they start to slow him down.

On the flip side, Papenhuyzen could add the finishing touches to a side that feels they are close to contending for a Premiership, or bolster a side that simply needs to get out there and get any talented player available.

A team like the St George/Illawarra Dragons for instance, who are trying to rebuild, can’t really be too choosy when it comes to the type of talent they will be willing to go after. They need just about anyone they can get their hands on right now.

The Canberra Raiders are another team who, if Papenhuyzen is willing to go there, they shouldn’t hesitate too much in offering him a good deal. The Raiders have struggled at fullback for a number of years now, and there’s no doubt Papenhuyzen would add a lot of class to their backline.

The Gold Coast Titans could use Papenhuyzen, but I’d be shocked if they have the salary cap space available to sign him after a number of their stars players re-signed for the club last season.

The Wests Tigers are committed to Jahream Bula at fullback, so while they might have the money available they won’t be in the race to sign him.

The Parramatta Eels have been looking to offload Clint Gutherson since Jason Ryles took over as the clubs head coach. As an assistant coach at the Melbourne Storm in 2024, Rules could see Ryan Papenhuyzen as a key building block for the Eels going forward. I wouldn’t rule them out at all.

The Bulldogs could go after Papenhuyzen if Phil Gould slips into his love of just buying everyone, but I honestly felt that Connor Tracey played really well at fullback for the club this year.

Most other clubs are set in terms for their fullback position. So it will be interesting to see where Ryan Papenhuyzen ends up.

Of course….he might look at whats on offer in the open market, and end up re-signing with the Melbourne Storm.

