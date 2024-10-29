Podcast: International Footy, Player Movement and IMG Club Ratings

In this episode we chat about the Rugby League international results, we give a run down on the player movements in the NRL and Super League, we chat about the IMG ratings that came out last week, before finally getting to the F1 podcast!
