Clint Gutherson Given Immediate Release By The Parramatta Eels

There are reports that the Parramatta Eels have granted club captain Clint Gutherson and immediate release from his contract.

This is likely to see him sign with the St George/Illawarra Dragons following the move they made today to release Ben Hunt from the remainder of his deal.

Guthersons days at Parramatta were numbered as soon as the club announced that Jason Ryles would take over coaching the club.

Now Gutherson will join a new club and have new team mates in 2025 to yell at every time he watches and attacking player run past him for an easy try!

