Braydon Trindall Re-Signs With The Cronulla Sharks

Braydon Trindall has signed a 3 year contract extension with the Cronulla Sharks.

After a good start to the 2024 season his first grade career was in jeopardy after a driving offence. However a strong end to the year, especially in the 2024 NRL finals series, has seen him rewarded with a new deal at the Sharks.

Now that the Sharks have locked down the halfback spot they need to look at what they will do at five-eight, and in particular with their highest paid player Nicho Hynes.

Hynes has proven he is not capable of leading the club at halfback in the finals and he didn’t do much at five-eight either. There has been some talk he may be moved to fullback, but the Sharks already have William Kennedy there.

A few tough decisions need to be made…

