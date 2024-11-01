The Terrell May Situation Seems….Weird….

Terrell May had the best season of his career in 2024.

He played every game for the Sydney Roosters this year and showed signs that he has a promising future ahead of him. So much so that the Roosters re-signed him to a contract extension, one that warded off the interests of other clubs who were keep to get their hands on May.

Now, May has been told he can leave the club if he can find a deal elsewhere. It is an odd decision by the Roosters, especially when you consider how many players they have lost at the end of this year and how reliable a performer May was for them.

There is no doubt May will be able to find a new club without too many issues. He has already been linked to both the Canterbury Bulldogs and the St George/Illawarra Dragons.

It’s just a strange situation. Why have the Roosters, who need all the players they can get right now, chosen to let May leave?

