Sydney Roosters forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been banned for 4 games by the NRL judiciary after being found guilty of committing a grade 2 careless high tackle.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has a long career that has included some terrible high tackles that have injured a number of players, so seeing him miss a month of football is no real surprise.

