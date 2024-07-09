NRL Announce Las Vegas Rugby League Festival For 2025

The NRL has announced and expanded program for the season opening games in Las Vegas to kick off the 2025 NRL season.

The games will kick off at 1pm local time on March the 1st with Super League clubs Wigan taking on the Warrington Wolves.

At 4pm Las Vegas time NRL clubs the Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors will face off.

At 6pm we have a women’s Rugby League test match between Australia and England.

Then at 8:30pm the Penrith Panthers will take on the Cronulla Sharks.

It will make for an interesting showcase, with some very interesting choices made by the NRL.

Having Super League clubs involved is a bit of a surprise, but between Wigan and Warrington, and the women’s English test team, you are assured of a decent amount of English plants planning a trip to Las Vegas and boosting the crowd.

The NRL clubs that have been chosen are very good choices in my opinion. It should all make for another great event!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!