08/07/2024
Jason Ryles To Coach Parramatta Eels From 2025

League Freak02 mins

The Parramatta Eels have announced that Jason Ryles will take over as the clubs next head coach, signing a four year deal from 2025 onwards.

This will be Ryles first head coaching job in the NRL after being a long term assistant coach under Craig Bellamy at the Melbourne Storm.

Ryles will have a lot of work to do when he arrives at the Eels. With a roster that has a lot of players who are locked into long term deals on big money, some players who are past their best, a club captain who holds the team back, and a halfback who is key to everything that is clearly frustrated, there’s a lot of changes that need to be made.

On top of that you also have a club board situation that is always up in the air at Parramatta. No other club has as volatile of a board situation as the Eels do.

Still, its not all that bad…

The Eels have a decent junior system to draw upon, and a few youngsters in their team who look like they could turn into pretty handy players.

Now all we have to find out is which club will sign Trent Barrett…. 😀

