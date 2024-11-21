Cronulla Sharks Forced To Play In Residential Green-Space During 2025 NRL Season

The Cronulla Sharks have been handed a devastating blow in the 2025 NRL draw with the club forced to play all of its home games in a patch of grass that is designated green space within a low rise housing development.

The move means that the club will only be able to attract the type of crowds we would normally associate with a NSW or QLD club game.

After overcoming the need to find a new halfback in late 2024 after their main halfback went missing, the Sharks now have an uphill battle financially as only friends and family will be able to attend games played at home.

The Sharks will go into the 2025 season looking to maintain their place in the NRL as the highest placed team that is completely irrelevant when it matters in the NRL Finals.

