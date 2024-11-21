Canberra Raiders Handed The Easiest NRL Draw Of 2025

The Canberra Raiders have been handed the easiest 2025 NRL draw with nearly a dozen teams forced to fly to Canberra to play the Raiders.

The trip to Canberra is one that no NRL clubs likes to make. In fact, the vast majority of people hate the idea of going to Canberra.

This has seen the club turn to England to recruit players in recent years, offering them a chance to live in Australia, only for players to turn up and realise that it’s just Canberra.

Despite the soft draw, Ricky Stuart is said to have been angry with the NRL, suggesting more games should be played at Canberra exactly when he wants them to be, and by his rules, and with the outcome only he desires.

Still, it’s hard to see any team getting a better draw than this.

Bruce Stadium has become a fortress for the clubs in recent years. With the names of former Canberra Raiders greats plastered on the grandstands, residence look forward to spending a few hours at the ground before going back to work in an effort to ruin the lives of the rest of Australia.

You have to wonder why the NRL favours the Canberra Raiders so much.

