DISGRACE: Penrith Panthers Not Given A Single Home Game For The 2025 NRL Season!

In a clear case of bias against the reigning, defending 4 time NRL champions in the Penrith Panthers, the NRL has announced that the clubs will not play a single game at home in 2025.

Penrith Football Stadium was not allocated one game for the 2025 season. Instead the NRL will force the Penrith Panthers to play games in places like Las Vegas, Brisbane, Parramatta, Bathurst, Auckland Newcastle, Mudgee, Wollongong and the Gold Coast.

It is such a disgraceful situation that even Ricky Stuart is said to have almost felt an ounce of empathy for the Panthers plight, before going back to feeling like everyone is out to get him.

I have personally never seen a side railroaded like this since the NRL decided to do an audit on the Melbourne Storms second set of books. You have to wonder what the world is coming to!

The Penrith Panthers have carried in NRL in recent years, winning everything and even being kind enough to offer some of their players to struggling clubs who can’t produce their own players. In fact, if you have a look around the league, at least a dozen clubs best player is a former Penrith Panther. Its quite extraordinary!

Yet, despite all that, this is the thanks the NRL gives the Panthers. No home games in 2025!

By not having a single home game in 2025 the Penrith Panthers will now have a very tough challenge to walk through the competition and claim an incredible 5th straight title.

