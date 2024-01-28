Who Has Scored The Most Tries In A World Club Challenge Game?

So you want to know who has scored the most tries in a Rugby League World Club Challenge game? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Ken Nagas scored scored 6 tries in the Canberra Raiders 70-6 win over the Halifax Blue Sox on the 8th of June in 1997 at Canberra Stadium. That is the record for the most tries scored in a singe World Club Challenge match.

Nagas was one of 7 Canberra Raiders try scorers on that day.

The game was played in front of 7,758 spectators.

Stats provided by Rugby League Project

